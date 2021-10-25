Teenage boy robbed in Ennis park

Gardaí are investigating and incident where a teenage boy was robbed of his cash while visiting a local park in Ennis.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to the incident or who say anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the circumstances of the incident.

“On Thursday evening at 5.10pm. a 13-year-old boy who was in the Tim Smythe Park, Lifford was verbally threatened by a young male to hand over money which he did. The boy was not physically injured but this was very traumatic.

This is usually a busy time in the Park and if anyone saw this incident or anyone who has any information we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100,” Sgt Brooks added.