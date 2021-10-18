TUS and MTU join forces for Bioeconomy Week

Research centres and clusters from across the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) and Munster Technological University (MTU), namely the Shannon Applied Biotechnology Centre, the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West, CircBio Research Group the LIFE Health and Biosciences Research Institute and the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation (IBF), are hosting a number of events as part of Bioeconomy Ireland Week.

Bioeconomy Ireland Week, taking place from October 18 -22, is an annual week-long event allowing an all-island community of businesses, research centres & institutes, business clusters, communities and government agencies to gather to showcase leading bioeconomy and climate action and discuss how to do more.

The bioeconomy is the part of the economy which uses renewable resources from agriculture, forestry and the marine to produce food, feed, materials and energy, while reducing waste, in support of achieving a sustainable and climate neutral society.

Events organised by the TUS and MTU research centres, institutesand clusters range from food waste management to marine based products and from plastics recovery to sustainable agriculture. These events include businesses and researchers from the region all working to advance sustainable innovation.

Dr Liam Brown, Vice President for Research, Development & Innovation, Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) said, “In conjunction with Shannon ABC and the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation (IBF), TUS, Ireland’s newest and first cross-regional technological university is delighted to help drive Bioeconomy Ireland Week. TUS researchers will be discussing many important societal and environmental challenges and opportunities that are being researched as part of its ‘LIFE’ Health and Biosciences Research Institute led by Institute PI’s Dr Paudie Murray and Dr Siobhan Moane. These include biodegradadation of plastics, the creation of value from food waste, controlled environmental agriculture, microbial molecular biotechnology and microalgal biotechnology.”

Brid Mc Elligott, Vice President Research, Development and External Engagement, Munster Technological University added, “Munster Technological University is a leading expert and educator in the bioeconomy and circular bioeconomy. Awareness and opportunities created through Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021 will further the realisation of the potential of the bioeconomy in promoting the more efficient use of renewable resources while supporting economic development and new enterprise opportunities across rural Ireland.”

This year is Ireland’s largest Bioeconomy Ireland Week ever, with more than 25 events taking place online relating to the thematic focus areas of circular, natural and sustainable. The online events are available to the public. An online exhibition will set the scene for the week, allowing people to explore the bioeconomy through a digital map of Ireland. Visitors will be able to zoom into different scenes, click on objects and learn about the bioeconomy, how it is developing and how it relates to everyday lives. This week-long event will also showcase solutions and approaches, ranging from bioprocessing breakthroughs to skills development, creating sustainable economic opportunities for rural and urban Ireland.