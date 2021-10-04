‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ campaign launched

Clare County Council, in conjunction with the HSE, is launching the ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ campaign today.

The launch of the campaign comes during National Breastfeeding Week (1st-7th October) and is supported by Healthy Ireland. The campaignaims to help improve the health and wellbeing of breastfeeding mothers, babies and their families through the development and promotion of breastfeeding friendly businesses, organisations and communities in County Clare. Generally, mothers who breastfeed their babies out and about do so with ease. Research tells us the two things that make mothers feel comfortable when breastfeeding out and about are:

*A welcoming, helpful attitude from staff; and

*Other patrons knowing and accepting that babies may be breastfed there.

Participants in the campaign will receive a ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ booklet that describes the campaign, which staff are encouraged to read. An A5 window sticker or A3 poster will also be included and should be displayed clearly at the premises. A GIS map will be created highlighting to families the locations of our breastfeeding friendly environments in Clare.

If your business, organisation or community group would like to get involved in the campaign, then please show your support by signing up on the ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ dedicated webpage.

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, said: “The ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ campaign is a collaborative effort with private, community and statutory organisations across County Clare actively showing their support of breastfeeding families, helping to make them feel welcome and supported with some simple, no-cost actions.

“During this year’s National Breastfeeding Week I would particularly like to encourage all family friendly spaces in County Clare to participate in this campaign. By displaying your own ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ window sticker or poster you are demonstrating your commitment to this family friendly campaign.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council prioritises the health and wellbeing of its entire population. The national Healthy Ireland Framework 2019-2025 illuminates the importance of community health initiatives in promoting population health and wellbeing. Local campaigns like ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ are examples of how businesses, organisations and statutory bodies can come together in the name of health and wellbeing, in this case supporting families who choose to breastfeed in Clare.

“We are determined to continue our collaborative work with Healthy Ireland, and create opportunities to further enhance the health and wellbeing of all who live in County Clare.”

Karen Fennessy, Healthy Clare Coordinator, said: “’We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ forms part of a wider vision for family friendly spaces in Clare. The campaign receives the full support of the Healthy Clare Strategic Working Group and the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Clare is a beautiful county and the Healthy Clare vision is to make it a healthier place for everyone. Promoting family friendly spaces is just one example of the work Healthy Clare is doing.

“I encourage any business, community group or organisation that has premises open to the general public to sign up to the campaign to receive recognition as a family friendly space in County Clare. We are grateful to the Clare hotels, community centres, sports, recreation facilities, restaurants, libraries and health centres who are already signed up to and are actively participating in the ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ campaign.”

Laura McHugh, National Breastfeeding Co-ordinator, HSE, said: “I congratulate all involved in the ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ campaign in creating welcoming and supportive public places and spaces for new breastfeeding parents. Hospital and community-based breastfeeding supports are provided by the HSE and volunteers from La Leche League, Cuidiú and Friends of Breastfeeding, which all make a difference in supporting mothers to breastfeed for as long as they wish.

“The leadership shown through the ‘We’re Breastfeeding Friendly Clare’ initiative in promoting and normalising breastfeeding has the potential to make breastfeeding more enjoyable for families when socialising in their community.”

To sign up to the campaign, fill out the expression of interest form here.

To contact the Healthy Clare Coordinator, email: healthyclare@clarecoco.ie