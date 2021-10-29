Cuimhneamh an Chláir launches podcast series

Cuimhneamh an Chláir has launched a new series of podcasts that will delve into the oral history archive of the volunteer group which contains over 12 years of memories and stories collected from Clare’s oldest citizens.

The most surprising, interesting, informative, inspirational and moving of these stories will now be shared in a permanently accessible way, thanks fto funding from The Heritage Council.

The Covid 19 pandemic has forced many organisations to review how they work. Hitherto Cuimhneamh an Chláir shared its material by organising live community events where the stories recorded in an area were brought back to that area.

“The pandemic has made that kind of in-community sharing impossible in the last 18 months’, says podcast producer Paula Carroll, “Older people have been isolated in their own homes – the very people who gave us these stories in the first place.

Yet the demand is still there. People love hearing stories gathered in their own locality, and people everywhere love a story well told. After all our live events we are always asked ‘Where can I hear more of these stories?’ Well now we’ve got an answer for you!” says Carroll.

“Hundreds of Clare voices have been recorded in the last 12 years by Cuimhneamh an Chláir’s collectors. It was such a pleasure researching this, having all those voices ringing in my ears, and being able to make something permanent with them, that will hopefully bring joy to some. “ Carroll concludes.

The first episode of the podcast will be available this Friday 29 Oct and will feature stories from Chris Droney, Bellharbour; Madeleine Killeen, Ennis; Teresa Flynn, Mountshannon’ Paddy Malley, Feakle; Pat Flanagan, Luogh, Doolin; and Joe Tuohy, Clonusker, Scariff. Three of these storytellers have since passed on but their voices and stories are preserved forever in the Cuimhneamh an Chláir archive.

The Clare Oral History podcast will be available on all the usual platforms and will be updated once a fortnight. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Cuimhneamh an Chláir on Facebook (@clarememory) for information on the latest episodes.