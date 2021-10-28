Drifting jetski sparks search on Lough Derg

A jetski spotted drifting on Lough Derg sparked a search operation earlier this evening.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to respond to reports of a jetski drifting in shallow water south of Mountshannon on the Clare shore of the lake.

A concerned member of the public who saw the jetski drifting onto rocks south of Bushy Island contacted watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Killaloe Coast Guard unit was alerted and a crew launched from their base at Pier Head Killaloe.

On arrival at Bushy Island the jetski was found in shallow water with no signs of anyone in the area. A short time after arriving on scene it was reported that the ski had been reported lost from the rear of a cruiser in heavy winds earlier this week.

When it was confirmed that no-one was missing or in difficulty the search was stood down.

The jetski was taken on tow to Mountshannon Harbour where arrangements were made for the jetski to be reunited with its owner.