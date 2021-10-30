Serious collision on N18 near Cratloe – Road Closed

The N18 dual-carriageway is closed southbound on approach to the Limerick Tunnel following a serious road traffic collision.

The crash occurred in the past hour between junction 5 Cratloe and junction 4 Cratloemoyle.

The southbound lanes of the dual-carriageway have been closed and traffic is being diverted off the route at junction 5. Any motorists caught up in the traffic tailback are being turned back up on the slip-road at junction 5 and away from the scene.

Units of the fire brigade from Shannon and Limerick City along with National Ambulance Service resources and Gardaí are at the scene.

No further details on the incident are available however it’s expected the road will be closed for several hours.