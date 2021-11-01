Arts Office announces TONES Studio Residency Award

Clare Arts Office has announced details of the TONES Studio Residency Award, a targeted action to support a visual artist from a culturally diverse background.

Through the County Arts Plan we have prioritised working with disadvantaged and marginalised communities in Clare. A key action of the Arts Plan is to support culturally diverse artists by designing opportunities to encourage and assist these artists to develop their art practice and to share their talents in the county.

The selected artist will receive, through this residency, access to a shared studio facility at the EASI (Ennis Access to Spaces Initiative) studios in Ennis as well as professional development supports throughout the residency.

Full details on applying for the award are available at www.clarearts.ie and an information session for interested artists will take place online on 5th November, 2021.

To register for the information session call 065-6899091 or email arts@clarecoco.ie