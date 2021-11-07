Death of Canon Caimin O’Carroll announced

The death has taken place of Canon Caimin O’Carroll, retired Parish Priest of Doora-Barefield, Co. Clare.

Born on November 20th 1929, Canon Caimin was a native of Scariff, Co. Clare and was a priest of the Diocese of Killaloe for 67 years. He was a past pupil of St. Flannan’s College, Ennis.

He studied for the priesthood at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth where he was ordained in June 1954. His first appointment was in the Diocese of Brentwood in England. He returned to Ireland in 1959 to become curate in Portroe Co. Tipperary. In March 1961 he was appointed as curate in Templederry Co. Tipperary.

In 1966 he became the curate in Doora-Barefield parish and was also appointed as Diocesan Secretary. He was appointed Parish Priest of Doora-Barefield, Co. Clare on 23rd Oct 1987.

He was appointed A.P. in the same parish in July 2005. On 26th July 1991 he became a Canon of the Chapter of the diocese of Killaloe. On July 23rd 1993 he was appointed Diocesan Financial Secretary.

Canon Caimin passed away He died in Carrigoran on 7th of November 2021. May he rest in peace.

He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Moya, sister Vera and brother Des. He is survived by his brother Senan and mourned also by his nephews, nieces many other relatives and friends, parishioners in Doora-Barefield, Bishop Fintan Monahan and Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh, and fellow priests of Killaloe Diocese.

Funeral arrangements for the late Canon Caimin O’Carroll.