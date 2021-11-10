Ennis to host All-Ireland drama Finals

The 2021 All Ireland One Act Finals will be staged in Ennis next month having been postponed from 2020.

DRAMA at ENNIS, the 2021 All Ireland One Act Finals will be held in glór from the 3rd to the 5th December.

A hundred years ago the world came out of the darkness of World War One & Prohibition & celebrated in style in the Golden years of the 1920s. Now, as the entertainment industry and theatre in particular emerges from the confines of Covid, Ennis Players will celebrate the All-Ireland drama Finals in the manner of the Roaring 20s.

Participating groups and their supporters will be welcomed to glór, where they will play to an appreciative audience, deprived of theatre for too long.

The All-Ireland One Act drama circuit is a 32 county competition with the top 11 groups in the country qualifying for the finals. Many amateur groups never get the opportunity to perform in a state of the art theatre, so performing in glór to capacity audiences will be a treat indeed.

Tickets for each session are almost sold-out and it is expected the event will bring over 600 visitors to the town, with some hotels already fully booked.

The One Act circuit is also an opportunity for new writers to showcase their material and a special Playwriting competition takes place in conjunction with the One Act circuit. This year a total of 32 original works have been entered in the competition and the winner will be announced on the final night in glór.

The eleven productions will be staged over four sessions; Friday night, Saturday night, Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. After the performances each night, adjudicator Geoff O’Keeffe will share his public critique of the productions with the audience. Geoff is a critically acclaimed professional director and actor, who started out on the amateur circuit and is looking forward to adjudicating the best of Irish amateur productions. Geoff will announce his results on Sunday night as part of the Grand Finale of DRAMA at ENNIS.

Trips to Bunratty, the Cliffs of Moher and walking tours of the town are just some of the fringe events planned to introduce visitors to the charms of the county and encourage them to extend their stay or return at a future date. Traditional music sessions, jazz sessions as well as a performance by the Ennis Brass Band will all add to the festival atmosphere and ensure visitors leave with fond memories of their trip to our beautiful town and county. Visitors will also have ample opportunity to shop in the boutique capital of Ireland and sample the local hostelries, with many restaurants and hotels offering special pre-theatre menus.

Ennis Players are especially indebted to Clare County Council for their patronage and for recognising the importance of amateur drama to the wellbeing of local communities, as well as the economic value of the drama Finals to the town and county. The Players also acknowledge the financial support and encouragement of Creative Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Ennis Municipal District. The support of the Drama League of Ireland and the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland has also been crucial and Ennis Players are delighted to host the finals on their behalf.

DRAMA at ENNIS promises to be a hugely successful and exciting weekend for visitors and locals alike and Ennis Players look forward to welcoming live theatre back to the Roaring 20s