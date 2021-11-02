Eugene O’Brien’s ‘Eden’ for glór stage

glór, Ennis – November 11th at 8.00pm

This November glór looks forward to the return of Decadent Theatre with Eugene O’Brien’s Eden.

From the writer of hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule, Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands. Eden was the winner of Best New Play at both the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the Stewart Parker Awards in 2001.

Eden is the powerful story of an ordinary relationship on an extraordinary weekend. Billy and Breda are approaching their 10th wedding anniversary. Breda is determined that this will be the weekend that saves their marriage. But Billy is more concerned with Imelda, the beautiful young woman he has his eye on.

All new and existing ticketholders are required to show proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate on entry to this event at glór. Children under 18 who are accompanying adults do not need proof of vaccination or recovery.

Please note wearing of mask/face covering is compulsory at all times inside the building.

Tickets on sale now on www.glor.ie or 065 6843103.

Box office open 10am – 2.30pm Monday – Friday.

‘With a bench and a spotlight, they took us on a journey, bringing a world to life in every detail. The ability of two actors to create such raw and vulnerable characters is unforgettable’ – Galway International Arts Festival.

Andrew Flynn’s absorbing production unflinchingly exposes the power of story to convince and corrupt, and the discrepancy between appearance and reality – Irish Theatre Magazine.

Director: Andrew Flynn

Set Design: Ger Sweeney

Lighting design: Ciaran Bagnall

Composer/Sound Design: Carl Kennedy