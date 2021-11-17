Four new vehicles for fire service fleet

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service has taken delivery of four new four-wheel-drive vehicles at the Central Fire Station Headquarters in Ennis.

The four Volkswagen Transporter vans were funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage at an overall cost of €244,000 and will replace older similar vehicles in Shannon, Ennistymon, Scariff and Kilkee Fire Brigades.

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, welcomed the provision of the new vehicles: “It is encouraging to see that investment in the Fire Service is continuing. Our firefighters are among the best trained Fire Service personnel in the country, and these new four-wheel-drive vehicles will support them in carrying out their essential work.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said the vehicles would assist in the delivery of a quality Fire and Rescue Service throughout the county: “The addition of these new vehicles to the fleet is one of a series of positive developments for Clare County Fire and Rescue Service. A new €1.23m maintenance workshop was officially opened by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD in August, while September saw the official opening of the newly upgraded Kilkee Fire Station. The maintenance workshop enables the proper upkeep and maintenance of the Fire Service fleet and essential machinery, while Kilkee Fire Station operates as one of seven stations in Clare, providing an outstanding service to the county year-round.”

Clare Chief Fire Officer Adrian Kelly said: “Clare County Fire and Rescue Service currently operates a four-wheel-drive vehicle in each of its seven Fire Stations. These vehicles have proved invaluable at a wide range of incidents, particularly wildland firefighting, road traffic collisions, medical assists and swiftwater rescue incidents. The capability of the Fire Service to respond to such incidents has been enhanced through the provision of these new vehicles.”

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service currently is made up of 91 staff, including firefighters, officers, administration and maintenance personnel.

County Clare’s seven fire stations are located in Ennis, Shannon, Ennistymon, Scariff, Killaloe, Kilrush and Kilkee.