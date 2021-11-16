Garda warning over new online fraud

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a new approach by online fraudsters which leads people to think that they are connecting with people they know and trust.

Outlining the new fraud, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “In summary the fraudsters managed to identify an actual friend of the Injured Party and set up a ghost/cloned Facebook Account where they purported to be the actual friend. Then, via Facebook informed the lady that they had won the lottery online and that her details were also there as a winner.

In order to release the winnings, the lady was told by her ‘friend’ that they had to send monies to other parties. The lady then unfortunately sent 15,000 euro via iTunes vouchers and physical cash.”

Sgt Brooks said: “We want to advise people that the person behind the Facebook page may not be the person they think it is and to always refrain from divulging personal information or take part in any online cash windfalls.”