Gardaí investigate Ballina/Killaloe assault

Gardaí in Killaloe are investigating an assault that occurred in Ballina in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In the early hours of Sunday morning 7th November between 12 midnight and 2am as a couple left a fast food restaurant on the main street of Ballina, they were approached from behind by 4 to 5 males.

The man received a punch to the back of the head and a black eye before falling to the ground. These males proceeded to steal his Tommy Hilfiger jacket, a black Tommy Hilfiger wallet and a black Apple iPhone 7.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses particularly any passing motorists with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Main Street, Ballina and witnessed this incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Killaloe Garda Station on 061 620540.”