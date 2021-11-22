Gardaí investigate serious incident in Ennis

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident where fire bombs were thrown into the hallway of a house and fire was discharged.

The incident, which occurred at around 12.10am today, occurred in the Pearse Avenue area of Ennis in Co Clare. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí have issued information about the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: A Garda spokesperson said: “At ten past midnight (this morning 22nd November) a number of males in a dark vehicle called to a house in Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh. The glass beside the front door was smashed and glass bottles with flammable liquid were thrown at the house.

It is believed that a firearm was discharged. Thankfully nobody was physically injured in this incident. The males then left the area and shortly after, a vehicle was located after being set on fire on the Kilrush Road.”

“If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that would assist in the investigation, we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100,” Sgt Brooks added.