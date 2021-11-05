M18 closed in both directions at Crusheen

A 16-kilometre stretch of the M18 motorway has been closed in both directions between Crusheen Co Clare and Gort in Galway.

A cattle truck has left the road just north of Crusheen forcing emergency services to close the route northbound.

The southbound carriageways have also been closed at Gort while efforts to remove the lorry continue.

Gardaí and fire crews from Ennis and Gort are dealing with the incident.

More to follow…

Meanwhile, the N18 dual-carriageway has been closed on the approach to the Limerick Tunnel and turn off for Limerick City following a collision.

A cement truck has overturned and is blocking the route. The incident occurred at around 10am.

Emergency services including fire crews from Limerick City and Shannon are at the scene. Efforts are under way to remove the cement from the truck before cranes will attempt to right the vehicle again.

Traffic is backed up for several kilometres while Gardaí are working to divert other vehicles away from the area at the Sixmilebridge and Cratloe interchanges.

Efforts are underway to remove the truck.