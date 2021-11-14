Milford’s ‘Light up a Memory’ on December 5th

Milford Hospice’s Annual ‘Light up a Memory’ event, one of the most important fundraisers for the Hospice, will mark its 23rd anniversary virtually by hosting this yearly event at 6pm on Sunday 5th December, which will be streamed live on our Facebook page and the website.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will not be possible to have people attending in person this year. However, you can still attend and participate in the special and meaningful ‘Light Up A Memory’ ceremony by tuning in online at 6pm to see the illumination of the thousands of sparkling lights that adorn the Memory tree, each light shining in honour of someone special in their thoughts and prayers.

Last year, some 20,000 people were lovingly remembered through lights sponsored in their names. The same, if not more, lights are expected to shine this year, as the focus is very much on cherishing family, both those still with us and those loved ones who are no longer with us at this special time.

Milford Care Centre would like to thank Cook Medical for supporting the ‘Light up a Memory’ ceremony, along with a number of local companies who support us.

Mary O’Brien, Chief Executive of Milford Care Centre, explained; “2021 has been an incredibly difficult and challenging for us all. As a community, we have had to adapt in so many ways ‘to the new normal’ and one of the biggest changes we have had to make is not being able to interact with friends and family in a traditional social setting.

Our focus as always, is to deliver the best care to our patients and residents each day and to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all who enter the doors at Milford Care Centre. ‘Light Up A Memory’ is an opportunity for us all to pause and reflect on the important things in life; family, friends and our community. The ceremony is a time to remember all our loved ones who have left everlasting memories on our lives. Although COVID prevents us from physically being together, the Light Up A Memory ceremony will bring us all virtually together. We hope that you can join us on this special night.”

Bill Doherty, Executive Vice President EMEA for Cook Medical added: “We are delighted to continue our support of Milford Care Centre through our support of ‘Light Up A Memory’ 2021. We have great admiration and respect for the work undertaken by Milford and admire their ongoing and relentless efforts to deliver the highest level of care and expertise across the Mid-West region. ‘Light Up A Memory’ is a heartwarming and significant ceremony for many; it gives people a unique opportunity to remember their loves ones. We are proud to be associated with Milford Care Centre”.

The ‘Light up a Memory’ Christmas tree lights are a unique gift whereby a light can be sponsored for a loved one; each light placed on the tree will remain illuminated until Sunday, 3rd January 2022. A specially designed ‘Light up a Memory’ card is also available for each light sponsored; this can be sent to relatives at home or abroad or to the family of a deceased relative or friend.

Milford Care Centre extends an open invitation to all, not just those who have availed of our services, to sponsor a light. Light Up A Memory’ lights are available to purchase now for just €5 online at www.milfordcarecentre.ie or by calling the Fundraising department at Milford Care Centre on 061 485859.

When completing the process online, sponsors can also participate in an online Tribute Book, this has become a popular tradition to let relatives and friends know that a light has been sponsored for their loved one.