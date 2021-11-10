New Shannon-Turin winter service from January 1st

Ryanair has released its winter 2021/22 ski schedule which includes a new service from Shannon to Turin in Italy.

The service, announced by the carrier in June, will operate on Saturdays weekly until the end of March commencing in January 1st.

The two hour twenty-five minute flight will depart from Shannon at 2.10pm. The inbound leg will arrive at 1.45pm.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, we are delighted to announce our winter 2021/22 ski schedule with fares starting at just €29.99. As many missed out on last year’s ski season, we are looking forward to getting our customers back on the scenic mountains of France, Austria and Italy this winter, with flights to Europe’s most popular ski destinations running from now right up to the end of March ‘22.

Turin – The gateway to the Italian Alps, Turin has over 600km of slopes and offers amazing snow conditions throughout the season. Its laid-back Italian style appeals to many and is a more chilled out ski experience compared to the French Alps.