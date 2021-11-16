NUIG is University of the Year 2022

NUI Galway has been named University of the Year 2022 in the new edition of The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

In securing the prestigious award, NUI Galway was described as the standout candidate.

The Sunday Times credited the University for our community-based ethos, our support of the arts and culture and our Covid-19 research response including the humanitarian and compassionate approach to trying to alleviate some of the worst emotional and physical impacts of the pandemic and our lead role in the strategic planning and preparation for future pandemics.

It is the fourth time that NUI Galway has won the title in 20 years.

Welcoming the University of the Year 2022 award, NUI Galway President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said: “We are being recognised as University of the Year after a year which was particularly challenging for us all. The elements that distinguished NUI Galway have a humanity, a kindness, our people at their core.

“Our success reflects our stratgey, launched just before Covid, where we committed ourselves to the public good, reflecting the sense at NUI Galway of being in and for our community, the commitment to our place by looking beyond our place with curiosity and ambition.

“I am delighted for and grateful to all our students and our colleagues that this commitment is being realised, and is recognised in this award.”

The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 highlighted three elements of our Covid-19 research response.

Honorary Senior lecturer and ICU consultant Dr Bairbre McNicholas spearheaded the global research project on awake prone positioning, where critically-ill Covid patients are treated in ICU while lying on their front.

Dr Aoife Murray and Irial Conroy led the IBM-CISCO FamilyLink project, which allowed families of ICU patients, including Covid patients, to connect and see and hear their loved ones on video calls while visitor restrictions were in place.

Professor Máire Connolly leads the EU-wide Pandem II project which is planning and preparing for future pandemic risks.

NUI Galway also toasted GMIT and a second success for the west of Ireland after the Sunday Times awarded it the title of Institute of Technology of the Year.

Professor Ó hÓghartaigh said: “Congratulations to everyone at GMIT and particularly to Dr Orla Flynn, President of GMIT. It is a tremendous boost for our region to see such a strong, ambitious and competitive third level education ecosystem and it is equally a great boost as GMIT embarks on its new journey to Technological University status.”