Pakman award for Clare company

A Clare company has been named as a winner of a 2021 Pakman Award.

Clean Ireland Recycling, one of the largest waste management service providers in Irelands Mid-West, was recognised at this year’s Pakman Awards for reinventing its commercial waste collection offering to accommodate the different needs of its commercial customers. The company was also singled out for introducing a innovative ‘Waste Warrior’ team that provides advice to customers on how to reduce waste, helping Ireland meet its recycling targets set by the EU.

This year’s Pakman Awards took place at the Shelbourne Hotel and saw representatives from leading organisations and community groups come together in accordance with government guidelines, to recognise achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Speaking at the 2021 Pakman Awards, Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD said: ‘Ireland’s Waste Action Plan for a circular economy together with our upcoming Circular Economy Strategy will give Irish businesses and citizens the help they need to move to a circular economy’.

‘The Pakman Awards is a magnificent opportunity to recognise organisations across the waste and other business sectors who have taken the initiative to play their part in developing Ireland’s circular economy. I congratulate each of the winners and all those who entered the 2021 awards.’

Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak added: ‘The Pakman Awards acknowledge our environmental champions nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation, and education in all aspects of our everyday lives’.

‘It is a wonderful collaboration of all stakeholders, whose collective endeavours to protect our environment, provide a platform where all aspects of recycling and excellence in waste management are recognised. There has been many fantastic projects and initiatives nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation, and education. These inspiring projects set a benchmark for others to follow’.

‘The Pakman Awards also give us an opportunity to create awareness of how we can improve our recycling habits and contribute towards reaching future EU recycling targets. The finalists and winners show that Ireland is on the right pathway for many of the challenging targets set by the Circular Economy Package. I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees for their work and extend a particular congratulations to Co. Clare company Clean Ireland Recycling, the winner of the Waste Recovery Operator of the Year – Commercial and Household Award’.

Michelle Nagle, Head of Administration of Clean Ireland Recycling added: “Winning The Pakman Award for Waste Recovery Operator of the Year – Commercial and Household Award is a testament to our team who have worked continually over the last 18 months providing an essential service. We are proud of the steps we have taken to ensure that our customers are producing some of the highest recycling rates in the country and that our operation is becoming more sustainable, by using 100% renewable electricity, investing in EV sales vehicles, adding more CNG trucks and this is just the beginning!

Repak are doing great work to ensure we meet EU Recycling targets and we are honoured to be recognised for our efforts. It is always heart warming to represent a company with humble West Clare beginnings on a national stage and we hope to continue to do so by providing both our Commercial and Household customers an unrivalled service”