Problematic watermains in Ennis being replaced

Irish Water, in partnership with Clare County Council, is replacing problematic watermains in Ennis to improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply.

The upgrade involves the replacement of over 740m of problematic watermains with new modern pipes. The programme to replace the watermains in Tobarteascáin will commence in mid-November and are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public watermain in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Outlining the benefits that the mains replacement will bring, Gerry O’Donnell from Irish Water, explained: “The upgrading of these watermains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Ennis and the surrounding areas. The new pipes will create a more efficient network, reduce leaks and ensure a more reliable supply.”

This project is another example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Local Authorities to provide a more reliable water supply and reduce leakage. Fixing leaks can be complicated but Irish Water are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2020 it was reduced to 40%. We are currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

Gerry added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water outages.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

In order to complete the works in an efficient and safe manner, a stop-go traffic management plan will be in place. The section of works will take place from the grotto at the junction of Clon Road and Tobarteascáin/St. Michaels Villas and will continue approximately 740 metres southbound on Tobarteascáin.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Ltd and are expected to be completed by late December.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements will be notified directly, and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.