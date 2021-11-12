Shannon Airport launches World Kindness Day initiative

Shannon Group which operates Shannon International Airport has today announced an initiative which will launch on World Kindness Day to acknowledge its airport customers who have shown kindness in their communities.

The initiative designed to bring a bit of extra cheer to the lives of its passengers will go live on the airport’s Facebook page on World Kindness Day, Saturday 13th November.

Services to 19 destinations are currently operating from Shannon International Airport and the airport is asking people to nominate a passenger flying into or out of Shannon Airport any time between the 13th and 27th of November for a special surprise.

“If you know of someone who has shown kindness to others, be it through volunteering, being a community leader, or going the extra mile to help someone out, then we would love to hear from you. People have been through so much during the past 20 months and while Covid-19 has taken its toll on all of us, the spirit of human kindness is still alive and well. That’s why we would like to surprise some deserving people with a small token of appreciation for their efforts,” says Niall Maloney, Head of Operations and Services, Shannon Airport.

The nominator should Direct Message Shannon Airport on the Shannon Airport Facebook page www.facebook.com/Shannon.Airport.Official/ and provide flight details and times of the arrival/departure of the proposed recipient and the reason for nominating them. The nominator would need to be free to be at the airport to be part of the surprise. The lucky winners will be selected at random to receive a special surprise.