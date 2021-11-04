The Walls set to play glór

‘The Wall brothers can still hold a crowd in the palm of their hands’ – Golden Plec Magazine

glór Ennis will host an inspiring evening of masterful songwriting and playing with the legendary Stunning and Walls brothers Steve and Joe Wall on Saturday 20th November.

2020 marked the 30th anniversary of The Stunning’s classic debut album Paradise in the Picturehouse. To mark the occasion, the band have re-issued the album on vinyl for the first time since 1990 and produced a beautifully crafted songbook.

But a certain little virus put paid to a whole year of gigs, so now the brothers Wall are taking to the road and have adapted their show to suit the current regulations. This is a rare opportunity to hear songs from both The Stunning and The Walls catalogue stripped-down in an intimate setting and to hear the stories that inspired them.

Since they exploded onto the Irish music scene in 1990 with their number one album Paradise in the Picturehouse, the brothers Wall have produced a string of hit singles and albums for both The Stunning and their other incarnation as The Walls. Strong melodies, lyrics, and hooks have always been their trademark and this captivating and dynamic show will dip into their back catalogue, airing subtle ballads such as Half Past Two and Empty Feeling and stirring show-stoppers such as To the Bright and Shining Sun and Heads Are Gonna Roll while also showcasing some newer material.

Things have changed dramatically since their early days of constant touring – now the lads have their fingers in several pies. Lead singer Steve’s acting career has really taken off.

Following his portrayal of legendary trumpet player Chet Baker in the feature film ‘My Foolish Heart’, he’s recently filmed a new sci-fi series with Ridley Scott ‘Raised by Wolves’, completed an episode of ‘Tin Star’ with Tim Roth and played a leading role in ‘The South Westerlies’, a new drama series currently airing on RTE One. Joe Wall teaches in BIMM – Dublin’s newest music college and takes care of all things Stunning.

Tickets on sale now on www.glor.ie or 065 6843103.

Box office open 10am – 2.30pm Monday – Friday.