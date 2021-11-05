Tributes paid to charity marathon runner Pat Bogue

Tributes have been paid to well-known agricultural and rural development research consultant and charity marathon runner Dr Pat Bogue.

Pat passed away unexpectedly early on Thursday morning. He is survived by his wife Maria (Cosgrove) from Ennis and had two young sons as well as his parents Catherine and Philip, brothers Seán and Vincent and sister Nora-Mary.

A proud Kilkenny hurling supporter Pat moved to Ennis over twenty years ago and later started his own consultancy and research business. He graduated in 1993 with an Honours degree in Agricultural Science from UCD and subsequently undertook a Masters in Agriculture (Rural Development).

Following a number of years working with Macra na Feirme as Agricultural Policy Officer, Pat engaged in a Doctorate research programme on dairy farms in Co. Clare.

He spent a period working in Community Development providing policy support to community projects in Limerick (city and county), Tipperary and Clare — assisting disadvantaged communities to voice their opinions and represent their issues.

He was recruited to lead a joint UCD/Teagasc research project focused on developing and monitoring the impact of a new farm family advisory programme Opportunities for Farm Families Programme/Planning Post Fischler Programme. He carried out in-depth research into the attitudes and opinions of both participants (farmers) and deliverers (advisers).

In 2005, he established Broadmore Research & Consulting which was based in Ennis but engaged with clients nationwide. Broadmore Research and Consulting operated in a range of sectors including: agricultural; education; research; advisory; community/voluntary; business; and sports.

Pat just recently ran his 23rd marathon for the Ennis-based Clare Crusaders Children’s Clinic which provides free therapy and specialist treatment to over 450 children with special needs in County Clare.

The Clare Crusaders also paid tribute to Pat on their Facebook page.

“Today we were all given the sad news that our dear friend and a huge supporter of the clinic sadly passed away. Maria lost a beautiful husband, Conall and Colm a beloved Dad and the Bogue family lost a son and a precious part of their lives.

So many friends lost someone dear to them, as he supported and helped and cheered them on in so many ways. Pat finished his 23rd marathon for the Clare Crusaders clinic last Saturday week if only we know it was to be his last time but thankfully Maria and the boys had been in several different places along the route to cheer him on. He was so proud that they got to see their daddy run the marathon and finish at the clinic in Barefield.

Pat was such a huge advocate for the Clinic and we will sorely miss him. He gave so much of his time, energy and support and never looked for anything in return. He will never be forgotten. Sleep well and Rest In Peace Pat you will be missed by so many of your friends and Thank You.”

St Joseph’s Doora Barefield GAA Club also paid tribute.

“The club would like to express its sincere condolences to the Maria, Conall and Colm Bogue and Cosgrove family on the tragic and sudden passing of Pat Bogue.

Pat was very (well) known to all in the Clare Crusaders running circles, having spend many years running the byroads of Barefield and beyond. Pat had begun coaching the our U5 boys this year and was looking forward to sharing his endless Kilkenny hurling knowledge in the years to come!

Funeral arrangements for the late Pat Bogue.