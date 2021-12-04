Burren Ecotourism has Christmas all wrapped up

This Christmas, it’s never been more important to think about the environmental impact of your gifts.

For Ireland’s top ecotourism destination – the Burren and its producers creating and promoting sustainability is at the heart of everything they do in the region. Members of the Burren Ecotourism network have come together once again to create a unique Christmas gift guide.

Many of the region’s top food producers feature in the guide which includes hampers, vouchers, books and experiences which can be purchased online, delivered or are available through a click and collect service.

Burren Fine Wine & Food, The Market House, Ennistymon, Burren Gold Cheese, the Burren Smokehouse, Wild Kitchen and St Tola Goat Cheese are some of the well-known producers who are offering hampers and gifts online this Christmas. For a full list of over 70 + Burren businesses in the network go to www.burren.ie

Burren Eco Tourism Gifts

Burren Baskets

Even if you can’t travel to the Burren, you can still taste it, with our specially selected ‘Burren Baskets’ which include the areas best artisan food products. Hampers are available in two sizes; medium and large. Products inlcude seafood from Burren Smokehouse, St Tola Goat Cheese, .Burren Gold Cheese from Aillwee, black and white pudding from the Market house Ennistymon, beetroot chutney from Burren Fine Wine and Food and brown soda bread mix from Stone Cutters Kitchen.

Available from www.burren.ie

The Burren Dinners Cookbook

From the Chefs and Artisan Food Producers of North Clare – a perfect present for anyone wanting to take inspiration from the chefs and food producers in the Burren. Influenced by their rugged surroundings, pristine indigenous ingredients and generations-old passion for communal dining, the leading voices in the Burren Food scene share three course dinner party menus they’d serve in their own homes. Written by Trevis Gleason Foreward by Neven Maguire

Burren Gift Vouchers

Why not give the gift of the Burren this Christmas. You can purchase one of the unique gift vouchers, priced from €50 to €250 to anywhere in the world. They can be used across a variety of accommodation, experiences and restaurants in the area. For a full list of the over 70+ businesses go to www.burren.ie

Burren Pine Project

Support the Burren Pine Project this Christmas. The project is an ecological restoration project by a local landscape charity, the Burrenbeo Trust. This project aims to restore Ireland’s only native pine species which was thought to have been extinct until it was rediscovered here in the Burren. You can support this project with your donation. All proceeds will go directly to the Burrenbeo Trust. Find out more about the Burren Pine Project at https://burrenbeo.com/the-burren-pine-project/

Hampers

Aillwee Farm Shop

The Aillwee Farm Shop will make your Christmas one to remember with their unique mouth-watering hampers, which include award-winning Burren Gold Cheese and handmade fudge. Or, why not join the Burren Gold Cheese Club and.rrder for that someone special in your life, treat your colleagues or just spoil yourself. Order online at www.aillweecave.ie.

Burren Smokehouse hampers

The Burren Smokehouse is offering a large variety of gift hampers, including the featured Irish Whiskey Hamper at €135 which regals with whiskey from Co. Clare. All hampers are lovingly packed with delicious delicacies from the Burrenand Ireland, like the Big Irish Cheese Hamper. Another one, the Wild

Atlantic Hamper, offers foods from the popular coastal route. If it has to be something extra special, select the Luxury Hamper in a wicker basket (€435). For a full list of gifts and Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmon go to www.burrensmokehouse.ie.

Burren Fine Wine & Food

It is that time of year again, when one wonders how best to treat staff, family and friends. The Burren Fine Wine & Food in Ballyvaughant are delighted to help with a range of delicious and useful gifts and hampers packed full of locally made delicious foods something for all the family to enjoy, The company can custom make at a price to suit your budget. Their wines are personally selected from small independent European growers, They offer presentation packs in various sizes and deliver nationwide.http://www.burrenwine.ie Please contact us at: info@burrenwine.ie or call Cathleen on 0877633241.

St Tola Goat Cheese

St Tola Goat cheese have a selection of hampers available including their own cheese products.Why not try the County Clare finest cheese selection featuring products from the Burren. The selection includes ash-coated St Tola Goats Cheese Log, Burren Gold Cows Cheese, St Tola Divine Goats Cheese, St Tola Hard Cheese, box Sheridans Cheese Crackers and Carrygerry Mango, Apple & Fig Chutney.

Please note that the contents of the Clare’s Finest Cheese Selection may vary due to stock availability. We will replace out of stock items with products of the same quality and value to ensure a timely delivery. Standard delivery charge is €10 per order. For more information go to http://www.st-tola.ie

Wild Kitchen

The Wild Kitchen is offering a taste of the Wild Atlantic in its unique hampers, featuring

Hand harvested organic dillisk, seaweed and nettle seed salt, seaweed crackers haw ketchup, merry marmalade including poitin, guru tea and spicy beetroot chutney. For more information on made to order hampers go to www.wildkitchen.ie

The Market House Food Hall

Enjoy some festive treats from the Market House in Ennistymon, with top quality locally produced Irish meat with turkeys, hams, lamb and Burren beef all available from the meat counter. Christmas hamper range: Filled with Artisan luxusy goodies mostly from Irish producers, The Market House provide a free local delivery service. They also offer Christmas craft hampers and beauty products from Airmid and candles from Celtic candles as well as a host of beautiful gifts. Gift vouchers are also available. For more information go to http://www.markethouseennistymon.com

Moher Cottage

Moher Cottage is a family owned and run destination gift and coffee store in Liscannor, Co. Clare. Renowned for its own fudge gift boxes, photography and local Irish Made gift boxes. To browse the full product range check their online shop on http://www.mohercottage.com.

The Irish Chandler

Celebrate a real Irish Christmas, with the delightfully fragranced candles and gifts from The Irish Chandler. Each candle is crafted by hand in the Burren. The Irish Chandler’s range of soy wax candles are all wicked, poured and labelled by Lisa in her workshop situated just minutes from The Cliffs of Moher and The Burren; both areas that continue to inspire her to create new signature scents. The Irish Chandler candles are made from the finest ingredients, including 100% soy wax and eco-cotton wicks producing cruelty free, petroleum free, clean burning, vegan friendly candles. For more information go to http://www.irishchandller.com

The Cliffs of Moher

Give the gift of the most stunning natural visitor experience in Ireland with the Cliffs of Moher Family gift card. Experience awe inspiring views over the Wild Atlantic to the Aran Islands and visit the interactive visitor experience inside the award winning centre. The gift card priced at €20 is for two adults, two children. For information go to www.cliffsofmoher.ie

Doolin 2 Aran Ferries

Doolin 2 Aran Ferries have the perfect solution for gifting a special experience to your family and friends, with their gift card. The card can be used as full or part payment against any of our boat trip, depending on budget.

The company offers:

Inis Mor Day Trip plus Cliffs Cruise for 2 adults: €8

Inis Oirr Family Pass 2 adults & 3 children: €80

Cliffs of Moher Cruise for 2 adults: €40

Personalise your message and print a Gift Card, or send by email

For more information go to http://www.doolin2aranferries.com.

Gregans Castle Hotel

This Christmas treat someone you love (or maybe even yourself) to a genuinely indulgent gift, a voucher from a very special west of Ireland luxury and gourmet bolthole and multi-award winning hotel.

The monetary gift vouchers which start at €100 are valid for 5 years and can be purchased online here or you can call us to order on 065 707 7005. Vouchers will be posted within 24 hours of purchase or may be collected in person by arrangement. For more information go to http://www.gregans.ie.

The Falls Hotel

Unsure of what to get them for Christmas? A gift voucher from The Falls Hotel & Spa covers a multiude.Let them choose from a wonderful break away in The Burren, a luxurious spa day in the River Spa, catching up with someone special over Afternoon Tea overlooking the cascades, or marking an occasion with a gorgeous meal in our restaurant. Watch the smile grow on their face as they imagine how to spend their Falls voucher!

Vouchers are valid for five years and are available online. For the country music fan in your life, a gift of our legendary Country Music weekend in February will really brighten up their year. Irish country music greats Jimmy Buckley, Michael English and more will be here for a lively weekend on February 4 & 5 2022. Weekend packages are €230pps. Surprise them with this organised weekend, all they need to do is to show up! http://www.fallshotel.ie

Hotel Doolin

Escape to the west this Christmas, with accommodation vouchers from Ireland’s first carbon neutral hotel, ‘Hotel Doolin’.. The hotel which is located in the heart of Doolin Village is also offering a lunch for two voucher in Fitz’s pub for every €100 sold. Why not try the December fairy tale of Doolin or Doolin & Sleigh into Winter packages. To find out more go to http://www.hoteldoolin.ie

Doolin Inn

The Doolin has a host of Christmas offers this festive season:

20% off monetary gift vouchers with the code: burren

Surprise someone special with a Doolin Date Night gift voucher which includes an indulgent 1 night experience for two people with bed & breakfast, a 4 course meal in Anthony’s, a Burren Tasting Plate with wine in your room, and tickets for the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre – €259 https://www.doolininn.ie/product/1-nights-bb-plus-1-dinner/

Xmas gift idea – Bring the family together for dinner this winter in Anthony’s with a delicious festive menu, Christmas cocktails and more. Book a table: https://www.doolininn.ie/make-a-dinner-reservation/

The Lodges at Seaview House, Doolin

Escape to the Burren and enjoy a luxury break away in Doolin.

The majestic Cliffs of Moher are one of Ireland’s must-see examples of nature’s magnificence. Treat yourself to two nights at the charming Luxury Lodges, giving you the freedom to explore this natural wonder at your own pace. The Lodges at Sea View House are only a 5-minute drive from the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, included in this fabulous promotion.

After a day of exploring, rest in your private hot tub as the sun goes down, situated in your relaxing and cosy Lodge. Revive yourself the next day by enjoying the foodie-lover marvels of the Burren Food Trail with a buffet breakfast delivered to your Lodge. The centre of Doolin Village, with its pubs and restaurants, is also just a few moments walk away. Book now to secure a trip you won’t forget: For more information go to https://seaview-doolin.ie/offers.php

Kilshanny House

Enjoy the gift of food this Christmas with a gift card from Kilshanny House. Priced from €5 to €1000 there is voucher to suit every pocket.

The business is a quintessential Gastropub in Kilshanny, Co. Clare, owned and run by Matthew and Michelle Strefford. The Kilshanny House team serves fresh local produce, expertly cooked by Matthew and his kitchen team. A varied wine list and a full range of bar drinks are all available. Excellent service, a warm and cosy welcome and simple, yet delicious food make Kilshanny House a must visit spot when in the area. For more information go to https://www.kilshannyhouse.ie/

Burren Glamping

Burren Glamping and free range pork are offering a variety of gift vouchers this year for their unique eco converted horse box trailer in the Burren on the outskirts of Kilfenora. Here you can experience a real Burren farm experience, meet the farm animals; pigs, donkeys, chickens and cows. Perfect for a family holiday. To find out more go to http://www.burrenglamping.com.