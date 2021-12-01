Christmas Gift Ideas – #shoplocal

If you’re looking for a gift idea for family; relatives or friends this Christmas, we’re asking you to shop local and support local businesses.

Here The Clare Herald has chosen some of our favourite gift outlets and ideas for the Christmas 2021.

By shopping local we are all helping to secure the future of local businesses.

SIAR Photography

Check out SIAR Photography for a range of wonderful gift ideas.

100+ original prints of Ireland are available from €24 for an A4 unframed print to €200 for a framed A2 print.

This Christmas, Gary and Aoife have curated 3 Gift Sets of SIAR Photography products to make gifting easier. And when you buy together as a gift set, you save on the total price.

New! SIAR Notebook & Candle Gift Set – €25

New! SIAR Print & Candle Gift Set – €35

SIAR’s original SIAR Gift Set of Framed Print, Candle & Card – from €52.50-€82.50.

*All prices exclude delivery – SAIR will ship within Ireland & internationally.

Aran Islands Candles from Doolin Ferry

Enjoy a little piece of the Aran Islands this Christmas, no matter where you are in the world, with a handmade candle from Doolin Ferry.

Doolin Ferry have teamed up with local Irish artisan candle maker, The Irish Chandler, to create two beautiful scents which will bring people’s ‘Aran Memories’ to life this festive season.

Burren Smokehouse, Lisdoonvarna

Gift Hampers – The Gift Idea for Somebody Who has Everything

We all know them – people who have everything and are very difficult to find presents for. The Burren Smokehouse Food Hampers are the perfect present for them. All products are lovingly selected from Irish and local artisan producers, like this beautiful Burren Basket – Large. It also comes with the fantastic “Burren Dinners” book.

You can buy all the products on the Burren Smokehouse website or in their visitor centre in Lisdoonvarna (open daily from 10am to 5pm).

CocoLemon Hair Salon, Kilrush

CocoLemon Hair Salon, Henry Street, Kilrush offers E-vouchers this Christmas with more value for money when bought online, via their website.

Wix and Wax, Ennis

Check out Wix and Wax’s Christmas Collection.

Based in Ennis, all their products are created using sustainably sourced soy wax blends and are cruelty free and vegan friendly.

Anchor Crafts, Kilrush

Anchor Crafts is a a little craft shop located in Kilrush. Pauline the owner is happy to say most of her goods are Irish, including jewellery, knitwear, candles and along with her own original art it makes for a great place to shop.

Check out Anchor Crafts online, Facebook and Instagram.

Wilde Irish Chocolates – Tuamgraney

Among the other many wonderful delights produced by Wilde Irish Cholocates in East Clare, they offer a ’24 Days til Christmas’ Chocolate Advent Calendar.

It features a selection of handmade milk and dark chocolate pralines, caramels and truffles nestling behind the doors of this charming Advent Calendar for adults. There’s a luxuriously tempting chocolate for every day of Advent until Christmas Eve.