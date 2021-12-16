Cian and pal’s timely message of hope

Between lockdowns and storms, there is one small country school in Co Clare that believes in HOPE this Christmas.

One Summer afternoon on the coast of Lahinch, a bird flew into a classroom and hurt his wing. A little boy, Cian Vaughan, cupped it in his hands until the bird got strong and was able to fly away. 6 year old Adam Wall looked on at his classmate rescuing the bird and when he got home that evening, he wrote a poem called HOPE.

Adam read his poem to Cian and then to his whole class. When his teachers Miss Dilleen, SNA Mary Lou Moylan and principal Patricia Vaughan heard the poem, they decided to devote a whole school project to the theme of HOPE. The whole school got involved in making an art project around the poem. They filmed the results, but weren’t quite ready for the incredible reaction they got from their community. They had captured the hearts of parents and friends who all recognised the power of this message of hope this Christmas, and at this time.

Patricia Vaughan, the principal of Furglan National School, Lahinch along with deputy principal Monica Dilleen have been credited by parents as really listening and responding to the children’s skills and talents and have always nurtured every child’s individual strengths.

Miss Vaughan, the principal of Furglan NS said: “Adam’s poem has inspired me so much. It oozes positivity and expectation. His creativity and ambition have given me greater belief in myself. He has inspired me to be a better leader. I am so proud of him.”

Deputy Principal Monica Dilleen added: “From the moment I heard Adam reading out his poem HOPE, it beautifully captured the school atmosphere we have here at Furglan NS, I am truly blessed to be part of this fantastic community. I get to see and teach these amazing children every day. I am inspired by all the wonderful children here at Furglan NS.”

SNA, Mary Lou said: “Children who hope are happier and more positive in their day to day lives both at home and at school, we guide children to always have hope and believe they can be the best they can be.”

Adam’s Dad, musician Steo Wall, said of Furglan NS: “I’m so happy to have chosen a school where children’s creativity is encouraged. I thought all the children in the video were absolutely amazing and have filled our little community with hope this Christmas.”

The film was made by Alex Gill from Cracking Light Productions in Ennistymon. It features the little boy, Adam Wall, reading his poem called HOPE and as well as his classmates hope for the future. It is filmed at Furglan National School, a small school with a BIG heart. Where the teachers should be celebrated.

It reminds us all that Christmas time is about spreading love and joy with our fellow beings and for that reason we wanted to shout it from the roof tops. We HOPE you enjoy.