Clare man named Ireland’s Inspirational Hero

Following a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Padraig Lordan from Ruan, Co. Clare is celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Established to shine a light on those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Padraig stood out to the judges for his services to community and dedication to others.

A paramedic, who often goes above and beyond his call of duty, Padraig set up the local Ruan CPR unit and Facebook page.

Speaking about his nomination, one community member commented: “Padraig, or Podge as we call him has attended many local call outs beyond the call of his duty. He is a gentleman who deserves some recognition as I believe he is a true Irish warrior. In May 2021, he saved the life of my wife who went into cardiac arrest one Saturday morning, she wouldn’t be with us today if it wasn’t for Podge.”

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail comments: “We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to delivering a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who are making a real difference to Irish society.

Gary added: “Now in their third year the Inspiration Awards pay homage to people from all across Ireland who play their part creating a better country for us all. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals. We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Padraig along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”

2021 marks the third year of the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards created as a way of celebrating the selfless acts and inspirational deeds of people in Ireland who are making the country a better place.

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.

Gala Retail has gifted €26,000 of prizes to the winners with the 26 county winners being awarded with €1000 hotel getaways across Ireland. For further information, see www.gala.ie.