Gardaí investigate series of burglaries

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries reported in the county in recent days.

– At 5:55pm on December 14th, and intruder gained entry to a house at Abbeyville, Ennis via patio door. When disturbed by resident the person fled the area.

– Between 5:45pm and 8pm on December 15th, glass at back of house at Corovorin in Ennis was smashed and entry gained.

– A similar incident occurred at Fort View, Creaggaunahilla, Clarecastle between midday and 7:30pm on December 15th. Glass at back of house smashed and entry gained.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents, is asked to contact Ennis Gardaí at 065-6848100.

Meanwhile, in the east of the county, a burglary took place at business premises in Killaloe on 16th December at 3:35am. Garda investigations to date indicate that at 181 WX black VW Golf was involved.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Killaloe Gardaí at 061 620540.

In north Clare, a burglary took place at a house at Knockaneden, Kilfenora on 17th December between 11am and 12:30pm. Gardaí believe that two males were involved one of whom was described as wearing a purple jumper.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Gardaí at 065 7072180.

For Garda advice on securing your home, click here.