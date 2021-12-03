UPDATE: Two arrested after firearm discharged in Ennis

Update:

Friday, December 3rd – Gardaí have confirmed that two men have been following an incident of criminal damage at Cloughleigh, Ennis, Co. Clare.

An investigation commenced after a firearm was discharged and a petrol bomb was thrown at a property on Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh, in the early hours of Monday, 22nd November 2021. There was no one injured.

A number of searches were conducted this morning in the Ennis area by detectives leading this investigation and two men aged in their 30s were arrested.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident where fire bombs were thrown into the hallway of a house and firearm was discharged.

The incident occurred at around 12.10am today in the Pearse Avenue area of Ennis in Co Clare. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about the incident and have asked witnesses to come forward.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: A Garda spokesperson said: “At ten past midnight (this morning 22nd November) a number of males in a dark vehicle called to a house in Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh. The glass beside the front door was smashed and glass bottles with flammable liquid were thrown at the house.

It is believed that a firearm was discharged. Thankfully nobody was physically injured in this incident. The males then left the area and shortly after, a vehicle was located after being set on fire on the Kilrush Road.”

“If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that would assist in the investigation, we would ask them to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100,” Sgt Brooks added.