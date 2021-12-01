June takes on December with 63 ice-cold dips

Mid-West Simon Community has teamed up with Clare native, June Curtin to launch a fundraising drive to raise €50,000 for those most vulnerable in our local community.

As founder of Snamhaí Sásta, June is no stranger to icy cold waters of Spanish Point in Clare but she will be taking on the challenge of completing 3 Dips a day, throughout December.

Building off her successful fundraising campaign last year, June has upped the ante this year by committing to swimming a total of 63 swims, starting on Wednesday December 1st to the 21st December.

June launched her 63 Dips in December campaign with a SleepOut at Spanish Point Beach from 9am last Saturday 27th November to 9am Sunday 28th November and she has raised a whopping €4,852.00, with just €45,148.00 left to reach her target. June has also launched a single in aid of Mid West Simon Community also and this is just €5.00 and can be purchased from Mid West Simon offices in Limerick and Ennis and at selected retailers.

So far June and her community of happy swimmers have been meeting at Spanish Point every day since 2019 and it has been the catalyst towards helping many maintain their mental health. Mid West Simon Community understand the trauma of homelessness on a persons mental health and through Junes voice spreading awareness and raising funds those struggling can be supported right now.

“Swimming has helped me immensely over the past two years. I also care deeply about people in my local community. Nobody should be without a place to call home this Christmas, so I am delighted to bring my two passions together, swimming and compassion for others. I have seen first-hand the amazing work Mid West Simon Community do and I appeal to everyone to give what they can. Every cent raised will go towards helping those who truly need it in our local community,” says June Curtin at the launch today.

Mid West Simon Community, work hard to support children and adults experiencing the everyday challenges around homelessness and food poverty in the Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary area.

Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community said “We are delighted that June has chosen Mid West Simon Community as the beneficiary from her 63 December Dips again this year. June is a great fundraiser and supporter of Mid West Simon Community and we greatly appreciate her fundraising efforts. Her support and those who support this fundraising campaign will make a huge difference in the lives of so many vulnerable people throughout our community. All funds raised from this event will go towards our Homeless services in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary and all funds raised locally will stay local.”

Please give what you can today to June’s fundraising page.