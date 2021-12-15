Katja presents latest solo exhibition

Clare-based contemporary artist Katja Wittmer has launched her latest solo exhibition at Scariff Library.

Titled “If not now then when!”, the exhibition will remain open until January 8th.

The title of the exhibition “If not now then when!” highlights the importance of seizing the moment, of loving, laughing, crying and living in the here and now of this volatile life. Katja Wittmer is showing several works from her recent series ‘Lush’ which emphasizes the beauty and abundance of life. A life that is transient, fleeting, and volatile— yet beautifully captivating.

In her paintings, Katja Wittmer captures the moment and accentuates the fragility and volatility of our current environment and our emotions. In her most recent series ‘Elemental’, Katja Wittmer focuses on the different dynamics of the four elements water, earth, air and fire. She seeks out the primal rawness of the elements and embraces their beauty, intensity and contrast.

This fusion of luscious abundance and elemental rawness needs to be embraced, experienced and enjoyed today, rather than being lost in time and distraction. “If not now then when!” challenges the viewer to connect with Katja Wittmer’s work and be in the moment.

Katja Wittmer’s technique incorporates dripping paint, thick textures and multi-layered colours, which challenge the boundaries of perception. She uses acrylics, sand, plaster and pastels to convey specific characteristics and aspects of the elements, creating unique works of abstract expressionism.

“If not now then when!” invites you to explore the urgency of the moment emphasizing how momentary life is.

Born in Germany, Katja Wittmer has travelled the world extensively before coming to Ireland in 2007. Her work has been shown in numerous exhibitions worldwide, including New York, Manila, Hong Kong, Vienna, Munich, Mumbai and Dublin.

Free entry

Scariff Library, Mountshannon Road, Scariff – V94 NY33

Opening hours

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Tuesday and Thursday – 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 8pm

Saturday – 10am to 2pm.

« In my paintings, I explore the complex facets of humankind, the highs and lows, light and shadows, beauty and distortion, love and hate. » Katja Wittmer 2021

About Katja

Born in 1972 in Erlangen, Germany, Katja Wittmer grew up in Munich, Brazil and the U.S.A. where she graduated from Auburn University with a cum laude degree in Fine Arts in 1997.

She has travelled the world extensively since then. Her work has been shown in numerous exhibitions worldwide, including New York, Manila, Hong Kong, Vienna, Munich, Mumbai and Dublin. Katja Wittmer lives and works in Ennis, Ireland.

In her authentic abstract paintings, Katja Wittmer emphasises the hidden, the subtle, the profound. Her technique of dripping paint, scattering textures and the use of intense colour accentuate the volatility of the moment.

Her paintings are multi-layered and offer various dimensions which challenge the boundaries of perception. The artist consciously creates a subtle, colour centred stimulation of personal associations. Katja Wittmer’s work aims at altering the awareness of the individual’s emotional consciousness through conceptual dialogue with the physical painting.

In her paintings the artist shows the complex facets of humankind – highs and lows, light and shadow, beauty and distortion, love and hate. Katja Wittmer’s art deals with looking behind the scenes and exploring the emotional abyss.