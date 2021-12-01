MIC Scholarships for six Clare students 

Six Clare students have been awarded an Entrance Scholarship from Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in recognition of their impressive Leaving Cert results.

Emma Fennell and John McMahon from Kilrush, Fahriye Dilmac from Clonlara, Clarecastle’s Jane Tuohy, Zoe Roche from Kilkee and Ailbhe Doherty from Ennis were among 47 first year MIC students to be celebrated by the College. Emma and John, who both studied at Kilrush Community School, are now studying on MIC’ Bachelor of Education Programme.

St Flannan’s in Ennis graduate Ailbhe Doherty is studying on the Bachelor of Education in Education (Primary Teaching) and Psychology programme. Jane Tuohy, who attended Colaiste Mhuire, Zoe Roche, who studied at St Joseph’s Community College in Kilkee and Fahriye Dilmac, who went to Ard Scoil Mhuire, Limerick are all undertaking the BA in Liberal Arts programmme.

The awardees, who are studying across MIC’s programmes in Liberal Arts, Early Childhood Care & Education and Primary and Post-Primary Teaching, hail from every corner of Ireland. The scholarships, which are valued at €2,000 each, are generally officially presented to recipients at a special on-campus event but this was not possible this year due to COVID-19.

1 of 5

Adam Stapleton, from Ballyneety in County Limerick, received the scholarship for receiving 613 points in his Leaving Certificate at Ard Scoil Rís in the City. Speaking after finding out he was chosen as a scholarship recipient, Adam said: “I’m delighted to receive this scholarship because it will help so much with the fees, the petrol in and out of college, the books, the stationary and everything I need to help me get on well here as I begin my journey as a Liberal Arts student at MIC”.

Abby Purcell, who is from Midleton in County Cork and studying the BA in Early Childhood Care & Education Studies, received 521 points after studying at Bruce College. Reacting to being selected as a recipient, Abby said: “I am over the moon and very grateful to have received this Entrance Scholarship. I’m loving my time in MIC so far – I’ve made friends I adore and I’m enjoying my course. Here’s to the next four years!”

Congratulating the recipients was Vice-President of Academic Affairs at MIC, Professor Niamh Hourigan, who said: “I would like to congratulate each and every one of you on this significant achievement. These scholarships are awarded on the basis of high-level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate Exams. Many of those receiving the scholarship today received the maximum 625 points and so are very worthy recipients indeed.”

According to MIC’s Student Recruitment Officer, Dr Patrick Cosgrove: “Every student who progresses immediately from second-level study is eligible for the scholarships, which are shared among all our undergraduate programmes across both campuses. We were very impressed with the calibre of candidates this year and we saw 15 students exceeding 600 points, 11 of whom achieved the maximum 625 points. I want to wish the students the very best as they continue their studies with MIC.

“Incoming students are also eligible to apply for our popular Elite Sports Scholarships and the CAO Concession scheme. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to hold on-campus Open Days at present due to COVID-19 but those who are considering studying at MIC can find out everything you need to know about our 13 undergraduate programmes, including our newly launched Bachelor of Science in Psychology, at www.mic.ie/CAO.”