New weather radar for Shannon Airport

A new weather radar will be installed at Shannon Airport next summer after being listed as an element of the government’s Climate Action Plan.

The Climate Action Plan commits to continue the modernise the weather radar network by procuring a replacement dual-polarisation weather radar for Shannon Airport which will provide improved weather and climate monitoring.

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has welcomed the news saying: “Shannon Airport’s weather station has provided a fantastic forecasting service for a number of years now and the addition of this new radar will enhance what can be predicted and studied from this station.

“Dual-polarisation weather radars involve cutting edge technology and software than has the ability to discern between heavy rain, rain, snow and sleet. This information will give meteorologists and the Irish Aviation Authority a more acute understanding of what weather fronts are moving inland from the Atlantic Ocean.”

“The new radar should help to improve the accuracy of precipitation estimates, leading to better advance detection of flood events. The weather warning system introduced by Met Éireann a few years ago has been great to forewarn people of looming storms.

Now, instead of foolhardily venturing out in the elements, people are inclined to stay safely at home when they hear a storm is on its way – as we witnessed last week with Storm Barra. The new radar at Shannon will be a welcome addition to the arsenal of weather forecasting apparatus available to our country,” Deputy Crowe added.