One treated in hospital after Ennis RTC

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Ennis this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crashed happened at around lunchtime at the junction of Carmody Street, the Market and the Kilrush Road.

National Ambulance Service paramedics along with two units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station and Gardaí attended the incident.

The occupants of both vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics and one woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution for further the assessment.

The junction was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.