Revenue seize herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 4kgs of herbal cannabis valued at almost €80,000 at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Harley, concealed within two parcels that had arrived into Ireland from Italy which were destined for an address in Limerick City.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

f businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.