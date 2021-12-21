RocDoc opens new mass testing facility in Shannon

Irish Covid-19 testing company, RocDoc, has announced the opening of a new new mass testing facility in Shannon Business Park.

The new centre is one of three being opened by RocDoc this week along with centres in Cork and Swords in Dublin. The announcement also sees the creation of 120 jobs spread across the three locations.

The new mass testing facility in Shannon will provide additional capacity to meet the demands of the busy Christmas season and the additional testing requirements for international travel due to the Omicron variant.

RocDoc currently operates a drive-thru testing centre at Shannon Airport, two testing facilities at Dublin Airport and one at Cork Airport. All three new facilities will be walk-in only.

Commenting on the announcement, RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock, said; ‘’We’re very happy to be able to announce that our new mass testing facility in Shannon opens to the public today, providing additional capacity at this critical time. A lot of hard work has gone in to getting the facility up and running in time for the busy Christmas period. We are hiring 120 new staff across the company to operate the new facilities, many of whom will be in Shannon.’’

David Rock went on to say; We have been providing Covid-19 testing in Shannon since November 2020, so we have a huge level of experience and expertise in providing accurate, efficient testing for patients in a highly safe and controlled environment. Our focus now is on continuing to provide a world-class service to all of our patients in Shannon. For the past few weeks, we have been extensively testing our systems and procedures to ensure everything operates seamlessly from today.’’

RocDoc has been a nationwide leader in Covid-19 testing since it opened Ireland’s first private drive-thru testing facility in Ashbourne in August 2020. Since then, it has gone on to open two facilities at Dublin Airport, and one each in Shannon, Cork and Ireland West airports.

RocDoc also worked with the Department of Transport earlier this year to provide testing for HGV drivers bound for France at a number of facilities nationwide. It was also the first private testing company to provide the EU Digital Covid Certificate for international travel in July this year.