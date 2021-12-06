Scientist’s Cape Verde expedition film for screening

Canola Pictures, in association with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) and the Island Foundation, will premiere ‘Cabo Verde Island Jewel’ on Thursday next.

In September 2019, a group of marine scientists travelled to the Cabo Verde, West Africa. They had two weeks to sail from the Barlavento Islands in the north to the Sotavento Islands in the south of the archipelago with a simple ambition; document as much of the marine biodiversity they came across in the largely unexplored marine environment.

Drawn from Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and Cabo Verde itself the scientists would need good fortune and good weather. They found both: favourable conditions allowed them access to inshore waters normally too precarious for research; good fortune the opportunity to document a species previously unrecorded at sea in Cabo Verde. This is their story.

It is a beautifully filmed story in aqua blue waters with plenty of sunshine and stunning footage of a magical landscape and the marine animals that live there.’ The screening is free to attend and stream, but anyone interested is encouraged you to show their appreciation for the film by leaving a tip, which will go directly to the filmmaker.

The event will be live from Thursday 9th December from 8pm (UK time) and will be available for 24-hours only.

Book free tickets here.