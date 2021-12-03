Shannon Heritage runs hospital toy appeal

Shannon Heritage has stepped in to support a Christmas toy appeal for the Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Traditionally the Unit would have received Christmas gifts from the public at this time of year. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions on access to hospitals, it is not in a position to accept toys delivered directly to the hospital.

In place of this a special giving tree has been placed in King John’s Castle in the heart of Limerick City to allow people to donate toys to the Unit.

“Being in hospital during the festive season can be very tough and our team at King John’s Castle were eager to do their bit this festive season to help spread a little Christmas joy to those who need it most.

“The team have erected a large Christmas Giving Tree in the Siege Café located in the grounds of King John’s Castle and are encouraging locals and visitors to the Treaty City this festive season to spread a little Christmas cheer and simply drop an unwrapped gift into the Giving Tree donation box,” says Daire Heffernan, General Manager, King John’s Castle, Shannon Heritage.

The Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick is a very special place providing a fun and safe place for play for all children in the hospital. The play facilities are designed around the needs of the unit’s patients and their families.

Commenting on the Christmas toy appeal initiative, Kristina Buckley, Play Specialist at the Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick said “We are delighted to be collaborating with King John’s Castle and Shannon Heritage on this very special Christmas Toy Appeal. All donations will be gratefully received and gifted to our child patients throughout the Christmas season. The remaining toys will be used in the Children’s Ark throughout the year.”

Kristina added: “We are grateful for this thoughtful initiative. The gift of play can lighten the load for many and bring smiles to faces. Due to COVID-19, we cannot receive any toys at UHL; they can be gifted directly to King John’s Castle as part of this initiative.”

Gift donations are welcome at the King John’s Castle Giving Tree up to close of business on the Saturday 18th December.

For more information visit www.kingjohnscastle.com/christmas where you find information on other community activities taking place at the Castle over the festive period, among these are performances by the Unity Gospel Choir, and Sing Out With Strings.