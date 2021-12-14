St. Patrick’s Comprehensive expansion welcomed

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the news by the Department of Education that St. Patrick’s Comprehensive’s expansion has received a significant increase in its existing approval.

Senator Dooley commented, “I’m delighted to see the Department of Education approve this application for expansion by St. Patrick’s Comprehensive in Shannon which will in essence create a totally new school. For the past two years with Fianna Fail in government, I have consistently lobbied the Minister for Education at every available opportunity when I meet with her to further investment in schools throughout county Clare. This announcement is one of many recent announcements and I’m sure it won’t be the last over our term in government. Appropriate school facilities are vitally important for teachers and students and that has been clearly recognised by this government.

“This approval will provide for the construction of 13 general classrooms, one SET/Pastoral office, two construction rooms, one engineering room, two technology prep area, two science labs/one prep area, one DCG room, three project store, one home economics room, one graphics room, one multimedia room, and two classroom SEN base, it will also include demolition of existing school building.”

“This expansion will make a big difference to the pupils and entire school community,” concluded Senator Dooley.