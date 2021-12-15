Temporary relocation of Clare Vaccination Centre

The Clare COVID-19 Vaccination Centre is temporarily relocating from the grounds of Ennis Hospital to Treacy’s West County Hotel this Saturday and Sunday, to maximise capacity in line with demand for weekend walk-in COVID vaccine booster clinics for the 50-69 years age group.

Walk-in COVID-19 Booster Clinics for 50-69s will run at the hotel this Saturday from 8.30am-7pm, and on Sunday from 1pm-7pm. Anyone who has received a notification for a scheduled appointment at the former outpatients department of Ennis Hospital on Sunday morning should attend as scheduled.

The locations and times of clinics for the week beginning December 20th will be confirmed in the coming days.

This relocation comes amid significant demand for weekend COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics, as we approach the first anniversary of the start of the UL Hospitals Group COVID-19 vaccination programme in the Mid-West, which got under way on January 4th, 2021.

There is no appointment required, but the walk-in booster clinics in the West County this weekend are strictly for the 50-69 years age group. Anyone attending should note that, in accordance with national guidance, three months (90 days) must have passed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine. Anyone who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, must wait at least three months before receiving a Booster dose.

Anyone who has had a COVID-19 positive result in the last 6 months should not attend for a booster vaccine. Further information on the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster is available at this link.

This relocation to the West County will significantly enhance booth capacity in an effort to meet demand and maximise uptake for the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

Up to close of business last Sunday, December 12th, a total of 439,462 COVID-19 vaccines had been delivered across the three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres, including 45,752 booster doses. Approximately 95% of last week’s regional total of 12,133 vaccines were booster doses (11,553).

We strongly encourage anyone in the 50-69 age group who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine to take up this opportunity to avail of the booster dose at the weekend walk-in clinics. If you can’t attend, look out for walk-in clinics taking place in Clare and across the region in the coming days at this website page, which is constantly updated as new clinics are added.

If people wish to check on how long they might be waiting at the clinics, the HSE is posting information on its Twitter feed about queue times at vaccination centres nationwide: see https://bit.ly/3pY88D8

We welcome the continued support of the public of the Mid-West for the efforts of UL Hospitals Group’s COVID-19 vaccination teams. We continue working to ensure that everyone in the Mid-West will receive a vaccine, in line with national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination.

Anyone with queries about COVID-19 vaccination may contact the national helpline on 1850-241 850.