Two escape injury in N85 collision

Two people have escaped serious injury following a road traffic collision on the N85 Ennis to Lahinch road this morning.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at Leckaun West between Kilnamona and Inagh at around 7.30am. It’s understood the vehicle lost control and overturned trapping the driver and her female passenger inside.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit from Ennis responded to the incident along with Gardaí.

On arrival at the scene it was found that the vehicle was overturned and unstable so further assistance was sought from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service. Three units of the fire brigade from Ennis station attended the scene.

Fire crews and paramedics were able to safely assist the woman from the vehicle. The pair were assessed at the scene and were found to have escaped injury.

The man N85 road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.