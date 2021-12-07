Woman dies after overnight collision in Clare

A woman has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare overnight.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 12.30am at Annagh near Miltown Malbay.

It’s understood the car left the road and the driver, the sole occupant, a woman in her 90s, died at the scene. Her body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.