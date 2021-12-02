Young brothers release Christmas Songs

Two young Miltown Malbay brothers have released a Christmas CD featuring two songs they’ve penned themselves.

Aron and Kiljan Moroney were looking for a way to brighten up everyone’s spirits coming up to Christmas and decided “let’s make a CD with a few original Christmas songs” and donate part of the proceeds to charity.

Aron is 11 years old and Kiljan is 9 and the both love music. They are students at Annagh National School, Miltown Malbay.

“Santa Claus Is On The Move” is a song about Santa getting ready for the Big Day. It’s a fun song and very catchy!

The second song is called “Sailing Home For Christmas” and is inspired by Aron and Kiljan’s love of Sailing. They are both members of the Kilrush Sailing Club and bought their own sailing boat earlier this year.

25% of all sales will go towards the Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland

Aran said: “There are many worthy causes that should be supported and if we could sell 1 million copies of the CD, we’d definitely give loads of money to as many good causes as possible. For now though we’ve chosen the Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland because of all their amazing work helping children with cancer and their families.”

Kiljan added: “We’ve already starting selling the CDs online and we have purchases from different countries through the various social media sites. To date 150 CD’s have been sold and we would like to thank all the people who have purchased their copy of the CD

*Aron and Kiljan will be in SuperValu, Miltown Malbay this Friday at 4pm and Saturday at 1pm.