Another digital first for Clare Youth Service

A Digital Youth Information Access Project has been launched in 14 locations across Clare by Clare Youth Service.

A first for any youth service in the country, the project has resulted in the installation of remotely enabled digital signage screens featuring real-time, relevant and reliable information on educational, health and well-being and other matters of interest to local young people.

Youth Work Manager with Clare Youth Service, Jean O’Keeffe says that the new technology fulfils a number of important functions,

“We are delighted to be in a position to develop this innovative project in partnership with the schools, training centres and community hubs. It has been particularly valuable in addressing some of the challenges arising from COVID and in ensuring that young people in more rural areas are able to access relevant information’.

The information will be tailored to suit the needs and interests of the Young People in the various venues and will be updated on a regular basis. They will also have a positive environmental impact in reducing the use of paper and eliminating the need for travel in updating traditional noticeboards.

The first stage of this project saw Digital Signage screens being provided to St. John Bosco Community College Kildysart, Kilrush Community School, Kilkee Community College, St. Joseph’s Secondary School Spanish Point, Mary Immaculate Secondary School Lisdoonvarna, St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Scariff Community College, St. Josephs Secondary School Tulla, St. Patrick’s Comprehensive Shannon and the North West Clare Family Resource Centre. These latest screens complement the four currently located in Clare Youth Service Buildings in Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush.

St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe has a long and close relationship with Clare Youth Service and are delighted to be part of the project.

Assistant Principal, Brendan O’ Brien commented, “This initiative will enhance the supports and information that are so essential in making school life a positive and worthwhile experience for our students and the school community. In a time of pandemic when access to information is so critical, it is an opportune time to collaborate with Clare Youth Service. We look forward to continuing our partnership and exploring more ways of giving our young people the support they so richly deserve.”

CYS acknowledged the assistance provided by the Capital Grant from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth through Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.