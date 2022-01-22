ATI success for Shannon accounting technician

A Shannon student was to the fore as Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) conferred membership to graduates in a virtual conferring ceremony.

Graduates were conferred across three programmes, the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship and the Diploma for Accounting Technicians. Qualifications combine professional exams and assessments with practical work experience.

Also, fellowships were awarded to experienced Accounting Technicians Ireland members in recognition of their contribution and expertise.

School-leavers, those changing career or looking to get back to work can avail of ATI’s recognised and respected qualifications, which open the door to a rewarding career in accounting.

ATI qualifications, which can be obtained in as little as two years, are recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding professional accounting career.

Among those conferred was Michelle Duke from Shannon, who received her Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

ATI delivers its programmes via a network of partner colleges and employers all over the island of Ireland, as well as online, and its syllabus is tailored to suit students in both jurisdictions.

Students can study full-time, part-time, online and as apprentices. Enrolment for the next academic year of the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma, starting later this month, is now open until January 28.

Accounting Technicians Ireland provides nationally and internationally recognised accounting qualifications, and graduates are employed in industry, commerce, private practice and the public sector.

ATI courses are open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practice.

The qualifications open a world of employment opportunities to graduates across a broad range of accounting and finance roles and enables students further progress to senior financial management posts.

Holders are highly-regarded qualified professionals working at all levels of finance throughout the private and public sector, industry and commerce, and in accountancy practices.

“There is continuing strong demand for accounting and financial skills in industry, practice and the public sector, with many employers supporting their staff by meeting programme fees,” says Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“We work closely with employers to ensure qualifications prepare our graduates to succeed in the workplace.

“Through our flexible online programmes, and partnership with employers, colleges and training providers across the island, students are able to gain professional qualifications whilst working remotely, where required, and living in their local area.

“Graduates go on to join a supportive members’ network of Accounting Technician professionals who occupy the full spectrum of accountancy and finance roles.

“Through Membership of ATI, graduates benefit from regular training and career support, ensuring the continued relevance of the Accounting Technician qualifications to the wider professional environment.”

See accountingtechniciansireland.ie for details.