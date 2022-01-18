Big win for Ennis Hockey Club’s first year girls

Although only newly established in Autumn 2019, Ennis Hockey club has grown to a membership of over 120 girls and boys across all age groups from under 6 to under 18 years.

Under the leadership of the Club Chairperson, Andrew Osak, the development of the club has provided another sport for children of Ennis and surrounding areas to try and enjoy. The club is a member of Hockey Ireland and also offers walking hockey for adults looking for a slower paced game and introducing Inclusive hockey for people with Disabilities. A team of over 30 volunteer coaches and staff support the running of the busy club.

For many of the children it is their first time to play hockey. The game is fast paced and requires many skills including team work, hand – eye coordination, speed and agility.

This Autumn, the U14 girls team joined the Munster Hockey Rave league for the first time. The panel of 14 girls have to date played 5 matches against other Munster clubs including Castletroy, Clonmel, Waterford and Dungarvan. Due to having no hockey pitch in Ennis, the club plays its home matches at the University of Limerick.

The under 14 girls are enjoying their first league experience and are building a strong team bond as well as developing their hockey skills. Their first win of the league came on Nov 29th in UL against Castletroy Orange with a convincing 4-2 win. In an exciting, fast paced game goals were scored by Julia Bellevergue and Alison Hayes with two from Jennifer McCarthy to seal Ennis’ first league win. The girls were thrilled with their first win.

The team on the day are pictured below above” Left to Right: Anna Rog, Chloe Donohue, Rachel Staunton, Julia Bellevergue, Alison Hayes, Jennifer McCarthy, Amelia O’Dea, Eva Murphy, Sarah Muldoon, Shobhna Glass.