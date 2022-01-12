BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition online

Over 1,000 students are set to take part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022 as it launches online today.

Now in its 58th year, the Exhibition will showcase some of Ireland’s brightest young minds as they compete to take home the highly acclaimed title of BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2022. Members of the public can register here to enjoy all that the Exhibition has to offer.

Students from across the island of Ireland have been working hard to complete their innovative projects to showcase at one of the world’s most exciting and longest running science-based exhibitions.

Speaking ahead of this year’s exhibition, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “I have been a committed supporter of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition for many years, and I’m delighted to welcome the event once again.

The initiative continues to go from strength to strength under the guidance of BT. Our students never fail to impress year on year, and I want to thank each and every one of them for the time and effort they have put in.

As Taoiseach, I am proud to say that people working in STEM in Ireland are changing the face of the world we live in every day. As a Government we want to further strengthen and deepen the role and profile of STEM learning.

I want to congratulate everyone involved in the delivery of this year’s exhibition and wish all the participants the very best in the competition, and in the interesting and important careers that no doubt lie ahead.”

Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland, added, “As students prepare for the public stage tomorrow, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish every single one of them the best of luck. By simply creating their project idea, researching and posing a conclusion, they have all earned the titles of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and technologists.

I would encourage everyone across the country and beyond to register for the Exhibition and to see for yourselves how the bright minds of today are shaping the world of tomorrow.”

Judging will commence this morning with this year’s projects spanning a wide array of topics from health and Covid-19 to climate and sustainability, across the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and maths.

The BTYSTE 2022 has a spectacular line-up of performers and business events which the public can enjoy free of charge from the comfort of their home, workplace, or school. Registration for the public is open at https://portal.btyoungscientist.com and further details can be found at www.btyoungscientist.com.