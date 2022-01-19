Council publishes results of Ennis pedestrianisation survey

Clare County Council has published the results of the Ennis pedestrianisation survey which was conducted online and in paper format in October, 2021.

The data captured and analysed through the Council’s online consultation platform, provides the Council with an overview of the profiles of a large sample of individuals using the town centre, how they navigate it, as well as their preferences in relation to potential pedestrianisation.

Survey results are available here.

A total of 1,796 completed surveys were received – 1,600 individuals completed the survey online with 196 respondents completing the survey in paper format.

The following are some of the survey findings:

Overall, 71.2% of all respondents would like to see some form of pedestrianisation ‘immediately’, 20.3% in the ‘medium/long term dependent on provision of new infrastructure/service’ and 8.5% indicated ‘no-never’.

4 business owners completed the survey: 38.9% favoured introduction of pedestrianisation immediately, 24.1% in the medium to long term, 37% selected No/Never.

204 respondents were over 65 years of age: 67.6% favoured introduction of pedestrianisation immediately, 21.1% in the medium to long term, 11.3% selected No/Never.

102 respondents declared as ‘having mobility issues’. 47.1% favoured introduction of pedestrianisation immediately, 21.6% in the medium to long term, 31.4% selected No/Never.

Of those who indicated they would like to see some form of pedestrianisation (1,643 of 1,796), 44% would prefer ‘pedestrianisation 11-6, 7 days a week’, with a further 36.5% favouring ‘full-time pedestrianisation’.

When surveyed, members of the public submitted comments and observations on possible pedestrianisation which can be viewed here.

Furthermore, members of the public also contributed opinions on what additional measures would be needed to support possible pedestrianisation. These are available here.

Any personal data which could identify the respondent has been removed.

Potential pedestrianisation is part of a suite of measures to enhance accessibility and improve the town centre experience. Measures that have already been implemented to create a pedestrian-friendly town centre include the installation of pedestrian crossings, drop kerbs, footpath repairs and enhancement, public lighting, redesigning of disabled car parking spaces as well as the Ennis public realm enhancement works at Parnell Street and the laneways and bow-ways. These are part of extensive programmes of investment in Ennis by both central Government and Clare County Council, to enhance the County Town, from an accessibility, environmental and age-friendly perspective.

The focus of Ennis Municipal District is to make Ennis an attractive, safe place to live, work, visit and socialise while maximising its economic and tourism potential. We will continue to work with our partners, residents, business representatives and community groups and look forward to continued engagement with the public.

The information from this survey will be fed into future transport planning for the town including the formulation of the ‘Ennis Mobility Plan’ which will examine all forms of modal transport for the town centre and its environs. Clare County Council would like to sincerely thank all those who took the time to participate in this survey.

The Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr Ann Norton, commented: “This survey, which was widely advertised and could be completed online or in paper format, allowed all members of the community to have their say on potential pedestrianisation in Ennis town centre.”

Commenting on the results Leonore O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer, Ennis Municipal District, said: “We are delighted with the high level of engagement with the survey and wish to thank all individuals, representative groups and Ennis MD councillors who helped to create awareness of the survey. This feedback from the public will be a vital element in the design of future transport plans for the town.”