Cyclist seriously injured in Galway collision

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision near Portumna this morning.

At approximately 6:15am a cyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car at Powers Cross, Ballyshrule, Co. Galway. The incident occurred on the R352 Whitegate to Portumna Road.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated where he is currently in a serious condition.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location between 6:00 – 6:30am to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station