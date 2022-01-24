Dooley welcomes €5.3m for footpaths and cycleways

Dooley welcomes €5.3m for footpaths and cycleways

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Local Fianna Fáil Senator, Timmy Dooley has welcomed funding of €5.3m for Clare County Council as part of the Active Travel Investment Programme 2022.

Senator Dooley commented, “This is great news for the people of Clare. The local projects included for funding will help make our urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit. It is good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system.

“Among the Clare projects to receive funding there is footpath investment in Quinn, Tulla, Lissycasey, Miltown Malbay and Doolin. €215,000 has been allocated for connectivity in Spanish point and €200,000 for walking and cycling infrastructure in Drumindoora. Half a million euro has been allocated to the Ennis town enhancement project.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

Pedestrian / Cycle Bridge Package – Quinn, Creegh, Doonbeg, Cooraclare, Carrigaholt, Inagh, €230,000
Cycle Schemes – Ennis €75,000
Footpath Package A – Ennis €370,000
Footpath Package B – Doonbeg, Kilmihil, Cross, Labasheeda, Connolly, Quilty, Carrigaholt, Kilrush, Meelick, Kilbaha, Kilmurry Village, Sixmilebridge, Kildysart, Kilmaley,  Kilkee €590,000
Miltown Malbay Footpaths €150,000
Ennistymon/Lahinch Footpath Improvements and Public Lighting €64,000
Doolin Footpaths and Pedestrian Crossing €50,000
Spanish Point Connectivity €215,000
Ballycasey Close Green Area – Shannon Footpaths €200,000
Shannon Banks River Walk €5,000
Killaloe Footpaths €120,000
Pedestrian Crossings – Lisdoonvarna €100,000
Public Lighting – Ennis €140,000
Drumindoora Walking/Cycling Infrastructure €200,000
Kilrush Walking/Cycling Infrastructure 1 €10,000
Lahinch Cycle Lane €10,000
Ennis Town ABTA/Mobility Plan
Shannon Town Mobility Plan		 €150,000
Quinn Village Footpaths €175,000
Kilrush Walking / Cycling Infrastructure 2 €89,000
Tulla Footpaths €575,000
Lissycasey Footpaths €250,000
Ennis Town Enhancement, Co-Creating €500,000
Safe to Schools Programme – Support Infrastructure €210,000
Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes €60,000
Light Segregation Cycle Schemes €75,000
Low-Cost Permeability Measures €50,000
Additional Outdoor Infrastructure €50,000
Ennis N85 Cycle Facilities €100,000
Design of new cycling/walking connectivity in Ennis. €75,000
Ardnacrusha to Athlunkard Bridge €100,000
Ennis Park & Stride €100,000
Clare County Council Active Travel Office – Staff Costs €160,000
Cycle Parking €50,000

 

SHARE
Pat Flynn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY