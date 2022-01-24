Dooley welcomes €5.3m for footpaths and cycleways

Local Fianna Fáil Senator, Timmy Dooley has welcomed funding of €5.3m for Clare County Council as part of the Active Travel Investment Programme 2022.

Senator Dooley commented, “This is great news for the people of Clare. The local projects included for funding will help make our urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit. It is good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system.

“Among the Clare projects to receive funding there is footpath investment in Quinn, Tulla, Lissycasey, Miltown Malbay and Doolin. €215,000 has been allocated for connectivity in Spanish point and €200,000 for walking and cycling infrastructure in Drumindoora. Half a million euro has been allocated to the Ennis town enhancement project.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”